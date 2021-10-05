Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.53. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 322 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $5,887,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

