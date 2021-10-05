Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

