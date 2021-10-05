BrightView (NYSE:BV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

BV stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

