British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

BATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of LON:BATS traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,567 ($33.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,999. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,682.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,745.35. The company has a market cap of £58.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.