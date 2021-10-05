Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Up 76.8% in September

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.1 days.
Shares of BTVCF opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Britvic has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.02.
About Britvic
