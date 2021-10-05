Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Up 76.8% in September

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.1 days.

Shares of BTVCF opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Britvic has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.02.

About Britvic

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following segments: GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France, Brazil, and International. The firm’s products include sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers, and energy drinks under the brand names Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, MiWadi, Ballygowan, Teisseire, Fruité, Maguary, DaFruta, Pepsi, 7UP, SoBe, and Mountain Dew.

