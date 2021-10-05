Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.60 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BERY. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.