Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

TROW traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $195.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,838. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.10. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $193,639,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

