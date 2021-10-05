Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

AGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX remained flat at $$0.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 486,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,731. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $92.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

