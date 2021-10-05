Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.59.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.