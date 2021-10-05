Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Heat Biologics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. 184,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,447. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

