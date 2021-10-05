Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LHC Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LHC Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.69. LHC Group has a one year low of $149.90 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.