Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LHC Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LHC Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.69. LHC Group has a one year low of $149.90 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

