Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 550,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 4,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.58.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

