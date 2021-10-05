Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheels Up Experience.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UP opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 348,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Wheels Up Experience comprises approximately 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.14% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

