Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.58. 2,859,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,745. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

