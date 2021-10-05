Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $24.63

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.63 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

