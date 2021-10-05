Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Target Price at $20.88

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$16.29 on Monday. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

