Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT at $48.75

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.88 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

