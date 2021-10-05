Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT at $11.40

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLYYF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

