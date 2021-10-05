Brokers Issue Forecasts for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $8.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.