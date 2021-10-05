BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,200 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PPD by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. 18,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,979. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

