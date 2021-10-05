BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,000. Sempra Energy makes up about 2.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,696 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. 13,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

