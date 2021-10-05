Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 25,525 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. 16,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

