Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 180.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,113,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter.

VONV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,355. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

