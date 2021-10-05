Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,142,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

NYSE BBL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. 33,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

