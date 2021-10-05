Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,080 shares of company stock worth $14,692,201. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $108.50. 7,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,936. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

