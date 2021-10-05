Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 11,105 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,276. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.