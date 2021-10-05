Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 625 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

LYB traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,829. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

