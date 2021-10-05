Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 44.2% in September

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

