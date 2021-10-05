Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.31

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.