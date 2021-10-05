Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.31

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

