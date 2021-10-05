Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce $253.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $255.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.00 million, a PE ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

