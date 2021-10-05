California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head-To-Head Review

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get California First Leasing alerts:

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California First Leasing and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A First United 23.63% 15.61% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million 10.98 $7.33 million N/A N/A First United $76.78 million 1.59 $13.84 million $2.03 9.07

First United has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First United pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California First Leasing and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.36%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

First United beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.