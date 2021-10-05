Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Calix were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of CALX opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,871 shares of company stock worth $17,424,170. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

