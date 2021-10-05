Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the August 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CALT stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $553.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

