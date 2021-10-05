Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

