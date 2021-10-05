Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,051,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

