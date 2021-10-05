Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

