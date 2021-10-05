Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omeros worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OMER shares. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Omeros stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

