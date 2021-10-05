Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 421 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 186,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

