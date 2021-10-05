Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,513 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RPAI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 151.33 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

