Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,815 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NYSE IRT opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

