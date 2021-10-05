Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $202,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

