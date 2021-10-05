Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Down 45.0% in September

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 13,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Shares of CNI opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

