Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $3.94

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.06. Cango shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 2,132 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CANG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

