Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

