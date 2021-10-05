Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in September

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 102,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
About Cansortium
