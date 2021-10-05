Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CCOEY stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Capcom has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $442.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

