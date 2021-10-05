Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 23,769 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,404 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.