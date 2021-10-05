Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 53,610 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,610 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 582,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,628,271. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

