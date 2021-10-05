Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 124,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,694. The stock has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

