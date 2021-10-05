Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

ROST stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.97. 59,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,022. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.